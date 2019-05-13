|
|
RICCIARDELLI, Roland R. A lifelong Needham resident, passed away on May 10, 2019, at the Tippett Hospice House in Needham. He was 88. Roland served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for his family's business, A. Ricciardelli & Sons Plastering for several years and started his own company, Excel Building Systems. He was the husband of the late Anne C. (Nugent) Ricciardelli and is survived by his children Kevin and his wife Lauree of Millis, Glenn and his wife Karin of Medfield, Gary of Needham, Karla and her husband Gerard Quinn, Jr. of Norfolk and 12 grandchildren. Services are private. Arrangements by Eaton Funeral Home, NEEDHAM. Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019