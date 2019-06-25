Boston Globe Obituaries
ROLF BEUTEL


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BEUTEL, Rolf Of Winthrop, June 17, 2019, devoted husband of Jahzel Rueya Lih, and the loving father of twin girls, Sofia and Steffi. He was the loving nephew of Barbara Schering, Renate and Franz Rolleitner, Bernd and Lore Guem and Hildegard and Hanz Krazlien all of Germany. Son-in-law of David and Yvonne Lih. Brother-in-law of Jahzon Lih and his wife Tas and Jeffrey Lih. He was also the cousin of Patty. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Sofia and Steffi Beutel College Fund, Bank of America, 25 Bartlett Rd., Winthrop, MA 02152, Attn: Heather Sullivan. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019
