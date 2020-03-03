Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROMA COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROMA H. COX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROMA H. COX Obituary
COX, Roma H. Of Woburn, March 1st at eighty-seven years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Roma (Furbush) Cox. Lovingly survived by the Lynch family, all of Sharon, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a Graveside Service, Wednesday, March 4th at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -