COX, Roma H. Of Woburn, March 1st at eighty-seven years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Roma (Furbush) Cox. Lovingly survived by the Lynch family, all of Sharon, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a Graveside Service, Wednesday, March 4th at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020