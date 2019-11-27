|
MICCICHE, Romano J. "Mitch" Age 81, of Naples, FL, formerly of South Natick and Needham, November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn (McGreevy) and the late Maureen (McGrath) Micciche. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Monday, December 2nd, from 4-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave., Needham, on Tuesday at 10am. Complete notice to follow on Sunday. For more information, visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019