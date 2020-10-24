KOEBEL, Romin Natural areas and open space make cities better places to be in Romin Koebel, PhD, was born in Loughton (UK) in 1935 to antifascist refugees from Nazi Germany. His father, Eberhard—nicknamed "tusk" by Sámi reindeer herders,—founded the autonomous youth group d.j.1.11 (banned by the Third Reich), and inspired Hans and Sophie Scholl of the White Rose, and countless others of the German resistance. His mother, Gabriele (née Römer)—Gabi, grew up in the Black Forest medieval cloister village Hirsau where her family still runs Klinik Römer, renowned for holistic therapy such as patients caring for plants and animals. After escaping to England, both parents worked for the BBC as part of the Allied effort against the Nazis. Amidst a childhood of air raids, shrapnel searching, mushroom foraging, and relocations, Romin and his younger brother Michael trekked with their father through the English countryside and performed farm chores with their mother for the kind host families sheltering them. As a boy and throughout life, he was an avid birder and photographer, and sketched and painted both buildings and landscapes. In 1948, Romin moved with his family to East Berlin where he formed teen friendships that he'd rekindle some 40 years later post-Wall. Hopeful about the potential of the East, Romin's parents were eventually cast by the authorities as Western spies and held captive at the Stasi prison. His brother Michael refused to pamphlet Westerners for settlement in the East (Berliners still could move between West and East) and was stolen away to a youth facility outside the city. Romin, who had begun Architecture studies at Bauhaus University, Weimar (working with László Moholy-Nagy), returned to find the family apartment on Florastrasse in Berlin Pankow empty. On a bike ride, he discovered his brother and took him home. After tusk died in 1955, Gabi, Romin and Michael moved to the West. Romin gained six stepsiblings when his mother remarried widower Ernst Voos, who used to couch surf at tusk and Gabi's prewar Berlin apartment and whose own wife Rosa (while dying from cancer) advised him to marry Gabi. Continuing his Architecture studies at University of Stuttgart, Romin met (and later married) a British woman working for the Americans, Suzanne, when he offered his umbrella in the rain. Arriving on a US student visa in 1966, he earned a Masters of Urban Design from Harvard. He worked for the City of New York then returned to Cambridge to study with Kevin Lynch at MIT's School of Architecture + City Planning, taking his doctorate in Urban Studies + Planning with the dissertation "Incentive Zoning in New York City: Managing the Urban Spatial Environment, an Interactive and Incremental Process." Professor Koebel taught at Ohio State University, University of Melbourne, UMass, Boston University, North Shore Community College, Salem State College, Boston Architectural Society, and delighted especially in giving timely talks on Boston for MIT's Independent Activities Period. His career spanned the local and the global: from town planner for Saugus, Wayland and Hull, board member of Fenway Community Development Corporation, and presentations to the Transportation Research Board in DC, to designing cities in the Arabian Peninsula and consulting on projects in China. A consummate urbanist and fierce advocate for the liveable city, green space and public transit, Romin cherished such treasures in his chosen home as the Boston Harbor, the Charles River, the Emerald Necklace of parks, the T, and the Boston Marathon (he proudly cheered his daughter at the finish line the year after the bombing). The sense of a vibrant city teeming with public spaces and shared experiences fueled him. Carrying a suitcase of diplomas from elite schools, he was a true man of the people and loved spontaneous conversation with all he encountered. An idealist and communitarian, he did not amass capital and in his 70s moved into a subsidized studio on Hemenway Street amidst the sounds and sights of Boston Conservatory at Berklee music, theater and dance students. He frequented Operation PEACE's Peterborough Senior Center, where a normal day could include using the computing and other office resources to continue his city planning work and ordinary citizen advocacy or, as a member of the close-knit group of elders, interviewing Boston mayoral candidates. At 80, he moved to Jamaica Plain's Sherrill House and formed strong bonds with staff, residents and student visitors alike. A US permanent resident, he felt right at home with SH's caring international community and was enticed by the English spoken with a myriad of accents. Overcoming COVID-19, he died at 85 on September 23 with CVA (stroke) listed as the official cause of death. Romin was predeceased by his brother Michael and stepbrother Helmut Voos and his great friend and Sherrill House roommate Ernesto Fonseca. Romin is survived by his children Philip and Caroline, his grandchildren Sydney, Alasdair and Isabela, his ex-wife Suzanne, his friend Ute Rickmann, his nephew David, his stepsiblings and cousins in Germany and elsewhere, his dear friends Sian Steward and Mark Hessler, and many other beloved friends and family in greater Boston and around the world.
All are welcome to a virtual celebration of Romin's life on November 21 at 1PM EST.