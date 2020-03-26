|
|
ARONSON, Ron Of Andover, formerly Swampscott and Revere, son of the late Mary and Sydney Aronson, passed away suddenly on March 23rd. He was an incredible son, husband, father, grandfather and brother. He got great pleasure from spending time with family and friends. He loved driving his Cutlass convertible, working on complicated building projects and spending time with his grandkids. He truly enjoyed his long career at Digital Equipment and his time at HP and Iron Mountain. He was a man with a heart full of affection who had endless curiosity and intellect. He was always there to help friends and family alike in any way he could. He is survived by his wife Anita, mother-in-law Adele Goldman, his daughter Jenn and her boyfriend Jason Carroll, his son Jon and wife Tracey and their children Joey and Miriam, as well as his sister Judie. Ron was very loved and will be sorely missed. Services will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to the Andover Public Library, where he really enjoyed volunteering.
View the online memorial for Ron ARONSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2020