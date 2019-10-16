Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Resources
RON HYLEN


1929 - 2019
HYLEN, Ron A longtime resident of Needham, MA, passed away on Oct 14, 2019. Ron was born in Springfield, MA, on Dec 14, 1929. He moved to Needham, MA, in 1942 and graduated from Needham High School in 1948, and A.I.C. in Springfield, MA, 1952, and had served in the Army during Korean War. He worked at the Carter Co. in Needham and the Hano Company. He was married to Ellen Quinn Hylen for 60 years, until she passed away in 2015. Ron leaves a brother, Bob (Class of 1950) and many nieces and nephews. His younger brother David preceded Ron in death. During his years in Needham, MA he was a dedicated volunteer for The Red Cross, The Needham Historical Society and a Little League Baseball Coach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Sat. Oct. 19 at 11 AM in the Eaton Funeral Home 1351 Highland Ave NEEDHAM. A Visiting Hour will be held prior to the service from 10-11 AM. Interment with US Army Military Honors will be on Mon Oct 21 at 10 AM at the Mass National Cemetery in Bourne. To share a memory of Ron, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
