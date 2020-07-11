|
MORSTYN, Dr. Ron Loved and Adored Forever Dr. Ron Morstyn, age 65 years, acclaimed psychiatrist, late of Mosman, New South Wales, Australia, passed away on 9 June, 2020 after a long illness from complications of a bone marrow transplant at Royal North Shore Hospital in New South Wales, Australia. Beloved son of the late Professor Karol Morsztyn and the late Stephanie Morsztyn, much-loved husband of Gaye Schofield Morstyn and outstanding father to Sophie and Alice and her husband, Christopher Eddleston and grandfather to Alexander Eddleston. Cherished by his brother Dr. George Morstyn and his wife Rosa and their children Lisa and Thomas. He also leaves behind wonderful cousins in Israel. Born in Poland and migrating to Australia at the age of four, then immigrating to the US to study at Harvard medical school and working at Massachusetts Mental Health Centre in Boston for several years, he had an extraordinary range of interests and achievements. Whether he was studying patterns of electrical activity in the brain or later exploring existential philosophy, he always sought a better understanding of the human condition that would facilitate more effective psychiatric treatments and therapies. He always emphasized the importance of the one-to-one therapeutic relationship and deplored an over-reliance on biological treatments in psychiatry, as a result of which he was much admired by his grateful patients. A Memorial Celebration of Ron's Life will be held on 25 July, 2020 at Bather's Pavilion, Mosman, NSW at noon. He will be loved and missed forever.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020