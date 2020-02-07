|
ARNTZ, Ronald A. Of Westwood, Jan. 23. Beloved husband of Mildred M. (Coan) and dear father of Karen D. Arntz of Boston. Proud grandfather of Aurora Arntz and Julia Morgan. Brother of Dennis Arntz of CA and the late Valerie Vincent. Son of the late Royal B. and Rose M. (Palermo) Arntz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service Sat., Feb. 29th, at 1 pm, at the Stratford Street United Church, 77 Stratford St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rose's Bounty, c/o the Stratford Street Church at the address above, would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020