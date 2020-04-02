|
|
GACICIA, Ronald A. Ron loved life and wasn't afraid to die because "dying is just part of life." He got great pleasure from cooking and feeding people but also joy in instructing others on how they should cook. Even when he was no longer eating much, he was giving out ideas on how much garlic to add to dishes or what toppings should go on a pizza. He lived in Paris for a year and loved to tell tales of it to family, friends, or anyone who would listen, starting with "when I lived in Paris." Ron and Karen traveled extensively around the world and in the USA, always seeking a new adventure. Never at a loss for words, Ron would debate and analyze any topic. He could give advice to anyone on any topic, even when not asked! Ron was born in Dorchester in 1944 and lived in Quincy through his early years. He was a graduate of Bentley college, NYU graduate school and worked many years as a CPA. He was predeceased by his parents Clare Batchelder Gacicia and Samuel Gacicia, and is survived by his wife Karen (Klepper) Gacicia, his "angel from heaven," and his brother Robert Gacicia of Weymouth and Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by a large extended family and many friends. Visiting Hours: Ron will be interred at Mt. Auburn Cemetery and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date, when it is once again safe to meet. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118.
View the online memorial for Ronald A. GACICIA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020