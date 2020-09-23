MISASI, Ronald A. Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, September 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen E. (Sullivan) Misasi. Father of Susan Rober (LATE Eric) of Maynard, Karen Humphreys (Jonathan) of Corvallis, OR, Robert Misasi (Marjorie) of Southborough, Brian Misasi (Carolyn) of Needham and Michael Misasi (Elizabeth) of Dedham. Also survived by ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Ronald's life on Monday, September 28th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Newton Cemetery. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com