SCHINDLER, Ronald A. Of Medfield, formerly of West Roxbury, at the age of 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 10, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Mary "Marie" (O'Malley) for 66 years. Father of the late Donna Lawlor and her surviving husband William, Linda McCloud and her late husband Michael, the late Patricia Porter, Robert Schindler and his wife Susan, Diane Lawler and her late husband Brian, James Schindler and his wife Kimberly, Thomas Schindler and his wife Kimberly, and Maureen Cullen and her husband Vincent. Loving Papa of 23 grandchildren, 2 stepgrandchildren and Papa the great to 5 great-grandchildren. The love of Ronnie's family was his greatest blessing. Brother of the late Jeanne Meskew, Albert Schindler, and Elizabeth Atkinson. Brother-in-law of John and Saundra O'Malley. Member of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War, late retired employee of the Boston Edison Co., Local 369. Life member of the Boston Lodge of Elks #10. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ron can be made to the Senior Center of Medfield, 1 Ice House Rd., Medfield, MA 02052. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury on Tuesday July 14, at 10:00 am. Visiting hours and interment for family only will be private. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020