AARON, Ronald Of Newton, Massachusetts, passed away on May 20, 2020, at the age of 84. Ronald, known as Ron or Ronnie to his friends and family, was a physics professor and researcher at Northeastern University for 50 years. He loved his job so much that even after officially retiring he walked to Northeastern from his condo in Brookline every day to discuss physics and socialize with his colleagues.
Ronnie grew up in West Philadelphia and attended Overbrook High School. He received a scholarship to Temple University, where he graduated as the valedictorian of his class. He went on to receive his PhD in physics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Ronnie was a fun-loving, kind person who touched the lives of everyone he knew. He developed many programs at Northeastern, including a Women in Physics Program to retrain women who had been out of the workforce for various reasons, so they could return and work in the sciences. He mentored numerous graduate students who went on to contribute important research to the field.
Most importantly, Professor Aaron was a wonderful, loving husband and father whose family adored him. He was never too busy to take his daughter to the doctor or to see his son's soccer games. He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn Aaron (nee Berlin), his children Robin (Adam) Altman, and Arthur (Deborah) Aaron, and grandchildren Kevin Altman, Alex Altman, Isabel Aaron, Benjamin Aaron, and Nathaniel Aaron. He was predeceased by his mother Mary Aaron.
Funeral Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445-7226.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020