|
|
PYNN, Ronald Allen Sr. Age 83, a longtime resident of Bellingham, passed peacefully on February 25, 2020 in the Mount St. Rita Health Centre, Cumberland. He was the companion of Barbara McIsaac.
Born in Medford on November 18, 1936, he was a son of the late Ronald and Hazel Mae (MacBurnie) Pynn. Ronald was a graduate of Medford High School Class of 1955. He served his country proudly as a member of the US Army Reserves. He owned and operated Velvet Touch Products of Rhode Island for several years and worked as a salesman. Ronald later worked at the Wrentham Developmental Center as a direct care worker for 25 years.
Ronald was very active and held many offices in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for over 58 years. He belonged to Friendship Lodge #20 in Belmont, MA. He was an associate member of several other Lodges including Herman Dexter Lodge in Dedham and Franklin Lodge in Taunton.
He served as Secretary and Treasurer of the Greater Boston Burial Lot Association, was a Captain in the Patriarchs Militant and was Past Grand Patriarch of United States and Canada and Treasurer of the Greater Boston Encampment. Additionally, he was a member of the International Brotherhood of the Real Bearded Santas. For over 30 years he exemplified joy, spread love and made the world a better place one smile at a time. He was recently awarded "The Santa's Heart Award," which is the highest honor for a Santa to achieve.
Ronald loved animals, camping and live music. He was an avid Charlie Daniels Fan.
Ronald resided at Mount St. Rita Health Centre since July of 2018. Despite many health issues, he lived a rich and full life there. He touched so many lives, extending his Odd Fellowship works within his residential community. His life was enriched by a variety of activities provided to the residents. He embraced his life, for which his family is forever grateful to all the staff.
Ronald is survived by his children, Rhonda Digilio and her husband Thomas of Cumberland, RI, Ronald Pynn, Jr. of Chepachet, RI, and Wendy Pynn of Taunton, a sister, Jacqueline Harwood of Peabody, and a brother, Robert Pynn of Harbor City, CA. Also survived by his grandchildren, John Fennessy, Ryan Fennessy, Brandon Pynn, Colin Pynn, Kristen Orsini, Daniel Thompson, and Amelia Digilio, two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Caitlyn Fennessy, and Barbara's children, James McIsaac of Plymouth, MA, Jan Jordan of Framingham, and Michael McIsaac of Bellingham. He was the father of the late John Pynn and brother of the late Richard Pynn of Medford.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29th from 12-3 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, WRENTHAM. An Odd Fellows Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 3 PM, followed by a Funeral Service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's memory may be made to Mount St. Rita Health Centre, ATTN: Activities Department, 15 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland, RI 02864, Activities, or Hope Health Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Online guestbook may be found at
www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020