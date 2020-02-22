|
|
HAYNES, Ronald B. Of Brockton, formerly of Easton, Feb. 20, age 80. Brother of Marjorie O'Reilly of Newton and Deborah Pearson of Stoughton. Stepfather of Peter Barrett, Elizabeth Tate and Tonya Barrett. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Visiting Hour will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Monday from 11 AM-12 noon, followed by Family Sharing Services at 12 noon. Donations in Ronald's memory may be made in honor of the Garden at the VA Hospital by making donations to the VA Hospital, c/o Voluntary Services – The Garden, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020