Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
Knollwood Memorial Park
321 High Street
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD HAYNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD B. HAYNES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD B. HAYNES Obituary
HAYNES, Ronald B. Of Brockton, formerly of Easton, Feb. 20, age 80. Brother of Marjorie O'Reilly of Newton and Deborah Pearson of Stoughton. Stepfather of Peter Barrett, Elizabeth Tate and Tonya Barrett. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Visiting Hour will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Monday from 11 AM-12 noon, followed by Family Sharing Services at 12 noon. Donations in Ronald's memory may be made in honor of the Garden at the VA Hospital by making donations to the VA Hospital, c/o Voluntary Services – The Garden, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -