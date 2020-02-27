|
SPEARING, Ronald B. Passed away peacefully at Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center on February 17, 2020. He was 89 years old. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Peabody) Spearing and the son of the late Harold and Lenora (Miles) Spearing, both originally from Nova Scotia. Ron was the devoted father of Doug M. Spearing, and stepfather of Michael D. Byers and Matthew A. Byers and his wife Claire. He was also the proud grandfather of Alicia A. Seabury and her husband Eric, and Stephen Z., Jamie P., Olivia J., Sommer A., and India P. Byers, and doting great-grandfather of Austin B. Seabury. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Ron's Life will be held at the Church of Christ, 142 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The family would greatly appreciate memorial contributions in Ron's name to the Millis Senior Center, 900 Main St., Millis, MA 02054, or the Church of Christ, Congregational, 142 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020