SLACK, Ronald Brendan Age 66, a lifelong resident of Dedham, passed away on Thursday, January 2nd with family and friends by his side. Ron attended Dedham schools, graduating from Dedham High School in 1971. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve, initially training at Hanscom AFB in Lexington, MA, followed by service in Texas, first at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, and finally at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, where he served as a Medic. Following his service in the Air Force Reserve, he worked for the Polaroid Corp. at their facilities in Waltham, Freetown, and Norwood, beginning in their Camera Division, and then becoming a chemical processor, a position he held for many years. After Polaroid became part of the 3M Corp., Ron continued his work there for several years before his retirement. Ron loved his hometown and happily served the Town in several capacities over his lifetime as a Town Meeting Member, a member of the Finance Committee, and most recently as Vice Chairman of the Commissioners of Trust Funds. Over the years, Ron also coached Dedham Youth Hockey, and actively participated in many local political campaigns, as well as several campaigns on the state and national levels. Always ready to lend a hand and help someone in need, Ron opened his home several times over the years to individuals who were temporarily without a place to live, providing them with a warm and safe dwelling for as long as they needed it. Ron enjoyed entertaining the children of Dedham for many years, appearing as Santa Claus at numerous annual holiday celebrations held at the festively decorated homes and yard of Nick and Robertha Civatrese and Rita Mae and Lloyd Cushman. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Alice and Robert L. Slack of Dedham. He is survived by his sister Rhonda Slack and sister-in-law Nancy Beirne of Haverhill; his brother and sister-in-law Robert K. and Sandra of Blackstone, and his brother Richard of North Attleboro. He is also survived by nieces Kate Slack of Reading, Kristin of Hopkinton, and Shannon of Providence, RI; and nephews Robert D. Slack of Clinton, Brendan of North Attleboro, and Bradford of Foxboro. He is also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews, and by his fiancée, Mildred Paken of Westwood. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Tuesday, January 7 at 10 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 11 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the funeral home on Monday, January 6 from 4 to 8 pm. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ron's memory to Animal Rescue League of Boston - Dedham branch, 55 Anna's Place, Dedham, MA 02026 or Wolf Hollow (North American Wolf Foundation), 114 Essex Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020