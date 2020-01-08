|
|
CARUSO, Ronald Age 62 of Clinton, Jan 3, 2020. Beloved son of James & Frances (DeFelice) Caruso. Loving husband of Jennifer (Finlay) Caruso. Devoted father of Hannah Rubio, Cody Caruso, Taylor Causo & stepfather of Nicholas Castoldi and 2 great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of Debra Aiello & her husband Jim. Family and friends are welcome to gather for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Friday from 4-5:30 pm followed by funeral home service with Military Honors at 5:30. Burial private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020