Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:30 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
RONALD CARUSO

RONALD CARUSO Obituary
CARUSO, Ronald Age 62 of Clinton, Jan 3, 2020. Beloved son of James & Frances (DeFelice) Caruso. Loving husband of Jennifer (Finlay) Caruso. Devoted father of Hannah Rubio, Cody Caruso, Taylor Causo & stepfather of Nicholas Castoldi and 2 great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of Debra Aiello & her husband Jim. Family and friends are welcome to gather for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Friday from 4-5:30 pm followed by funeral home service with Military Honors at 5:30. Burial private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
