RONALD CONRAD MACKENZIE
MACKENZIE, Ronald Conrad Former Massachusetts Senator, of Burlington, Oct. 29. Beloved fiancé of Anne Murray of Burlington. Husband of the late Janet Lee (Proctor). Loving father of the late Jody Joyce and the late Scott MacKenzie. North Carolina Family of Kevin Coady & his wife Anita and David Coady & his wife Jill. Grandfather of Scott MacKenzie, Danielle Conroy & her husband Brian and Paul, Michael & Kayden Coady. Great-grandfather of Kayla Conroy. Brother of the late David MacKenzie & his wife Serena. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. The Mass will be live streamed at 10 a.m. linked to Ron's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's name may be made to a charity that was dear to Ron's heart and he was instrumental in the development of, People Helping People, PO Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803 www.peoplehelpingpeopleinc.org For directions, obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and live-stream of the Mass see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
