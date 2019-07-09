LYBERGER, Ronald Dean Age 72, of Brookline, MA, died on June 28, 2019. He was born in Coffeyville, KS to James Marion Lyberger and Margaret Cameron (Ingmire) Lyberger, October 10, 1946. He attended Coffeyville schools, graduating from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville in 1964. He attended Kansas State University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in physics and math in 1968. He then attended The University of Pennsylvania where he was awarded a Master's degree in environmental planning. After residing briefly in Atlanta and Minneapolis, he made his home in the Boston area for the last several decades. He applied his environmental planning skills and passion through his work until retirement as a planner for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Division of Water Pollution Control. His work included contributions to projects such as the successful Boston Harbor cleanup and restoration. He had a lifelong passion for baseball, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. His other interests were varied, including additional sports, reading, listening to music, watching films, being politically active, and remaining current regarding the environment, climate change and science. Of course, of greatest importance was his devotion to his daughters, Julia and Sarah. He is survived by his two daughters, Julia Lyberger and Sarah Lyberger of Brookline, one sister, Carol Acheson of Lawrence, KS, one brother, Len Lyberger, of Palos Verdes Estates, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and beloved mother of Julia and Sarah, Nancy Stapen, sister, Shirley Lyberger, and his parents. A Celebration of his Life will be held at his home on Sunday, July 14, from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Planned Parenthood, or the Environmental Defense Fund in care of the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, MA 02445. Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019