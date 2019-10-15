Home

RONALD DECRISTOFORO


1946 - 2019
DeCRISTOFORO, Ronald Of Wakefield, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on October 11, 2019, following a brief illness. Devoted son of the late Marie & Alfred DeCristoforo, loving brother of Michael & Patrice DeCristoforo of Peabody, and Deborah DeCristoforo and friend Bud Smallwood of Saugus, along with nephews Jason, Michael, and Mark and nieces Chrissy and Jenna, and several grandnieces and nephews. He was born in Ft. Myers, FL, and moved to Wakefield with his parents and brother at 8 years old. Ron graduated from Wakefield High School in 1964 and became an electrician who was meticulous in his trade. A dedicated Patriots and Bruins fan, he always watched the football games with his friends Dave and Bob, cheering his teams on year after year. Ron was an avid gardener, loved jazz, and read the daily paper front to back, completing the crossword puzzle every day. He will truly be missed. Visiting Hours: Services will be private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
