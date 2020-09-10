1/1
DENNING, Ronald Denning Age 72, of Somerville on August 28th. Son of Martin F. and Aida V. Denning, and loving brother of Edward and late Robert of Somerville, Richard and his wife Maryellen of Wellesley, and Martin and his wife Susan of Pittsford, NY. Beloved "Uncle Ron" to Cathy, Maura, Lisa, Michael, Edward, Martin, and Brian and loving, generous granduncle to ten grandnieces and grandnephews. A graduate of Somerville High School, Henry O. Peabody School and New England Institute, Ron was devoted to his family and community. Nieces and nephews share wonderful memories of a fun loving uncle. His charitable commitments to Camp Fatima and others were recognized with the first Bank of Boston Golden Eagle Award. Ron was also a Parish Council member and Religious Education Teacher at St. Joseph's, Quincy for more than 20 years. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catherine's Church, 185 Summer St., Somerville. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery will be private. Donations in Ron's memory can be made to Friends of Fatima, Exceptional Citizens Week at Fatima, 32 Fatima Rd., Gilmanton, NH 03837. For more information, please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
