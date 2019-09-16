Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD MARBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD E. MARBLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD E. MARBLE Obituary
MARBLE, Ronald E. Of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, Sept. 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Susan E. (Smith) Marble. Loving father of Scott Marble and his wife Lori of Rockmart, GA, and Jill Jones and her husband David of Billerica. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Kristopher, Matthew, Brian, Maggie, and Jack. Ron was a graduate of the University of Massachusets Amherst, class of 1966. He enjoyed the beach and spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching them play soccer and basketball.

Visiting Hours at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 4pm to 8pm. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, Sept. 19 at Westview Cemetery, Lexington at 10am (procession from the Funeral Home at 9am). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now