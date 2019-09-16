|
MARBLE, Ronald E. Of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, Sept. 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Susan E. (Smith) Marble. Loving father of Scott Marble and his wife Lori of Rockmart, GA, and Jill Jones and her husband David of Billerica. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Kristopher, Matthew, Brian, Maggie, and Jack. Ron was a graduate of the University of Massachusets Amherst, class of 1966. He enjoyed the beach and spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching them play soccer and basketball.
Visiting Hours at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 4pm to 8pm. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, Sept. 19 at Westview Cemetery, Lexington at 10am (procession from the Funeral Home at 9am). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019