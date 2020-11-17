MOSES, Ronald E. Of Winthrop, Nov. 14, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Elinor (Vitale) and the loving father of Thomas C. Moses of Winthrop and the late Judith Moses. Dear brother of Anne MacNeil of California and the late Mark Moses and Joan Bourland. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services and interment are private. Memorial donations may be made to WCAT, 165 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA 02152. For complete obituary or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
