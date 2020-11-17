1/1
RONALD E. MOSES
1930 - 2020
MOSES, Ronald E. Of Winthrop, Nov. 14, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Elinor (Vitale) and the loving father of Thomas C. Moses of Winthrop and the late Judith Moses. Dear brother of Anne MacNeil of California and the late Mark Moses and Joan Bourland. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services and interment are private. Memorial donations may be made to WCAT, 165 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA 02152. For complete obituary or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Ronald E. MOSES


Funeral services provided by
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
