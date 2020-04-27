|
LEDWELL, Ronald F. Sr. Of Weymouth, MA, died April 23, 2020. Ron was born in Dorchester, son of the late Alphonsus and Catherine (Colbert) Ledwell. Ron was an avid world traveler and historian, who entered the US Navy in 1959. Stationed in the South of France, his experiences sparked a lifelong love of the Mediterranean. Ron proudly served his country as attach? to the Admiral of the Six Fleet. Whether rubbing elbows with Princess Grace or cruising on a submarine during the Cuban Missile crisis, his colorful exploits were often the stuff of novels. Ron was loyal to the Navy and kept in touch with many of his shipmates for decades. A successful business owner and Lithographer, he was considered the Grandfather of Doomsday comic genre. He was a talented graphic novelist who was often delighted by letters from around the world. Beloved husband of Jeanne M. (O'Neil) Ledwell. Loving father of Jeanne M. Ledwell, Esq. and husband, Kevin Syseskey, Esq. of Whitman, MA, and Ronald F. Ledwell, Jr. a police officer and wife, Shayne, of Rockland, MA. Beloved grandfather of Deven, Elizabeth, and Ronald, III. He was kind and generous to all and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ronald may be made to American Lung Foundation, 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ronald's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020