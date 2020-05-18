|
MAURIELLO, Ronald F. Age 84, of Wakefield, formerly of Malden. May 18. Beloved husband of the late Lillian (Cardile) Mauriello. Loving father of Ronald F. Mauriello & husband James Dailey of Wakefield, Michael Mauriello & wife Ana of NH, Deborah Manfra & husband Michael of Tewksbury, Edward Mauriello & wife Michelle of Wakefield. Brother of Francis Mauriello & wife Roberta of Malden, the late Mario Mauriello & Flavio Mauriello. Also survived by his 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral arrangements will be private. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020