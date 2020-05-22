|
PAGLIARULO, Ronald F. Age 85, passed away on May 15th, 2020 holding hands with both his loving wife and daughter by his side. Resided in Rowley, formerly of Rockport and born in East Boston. Beloved husband of 23 years to Elaine C. Hannegan-Healy. Survived by his three children Ronald, Linda, and Paul Pagliarulo, his five grandchildren, Christina, Nicole, Christopher, Rory, and Justin, two great-grandchildren, Gianna & Briella, and his wonderful loving stepfamily. A member of St. Basil's Cursillo as well as the La Salette Community. An Army Veteran and retired groundsman of Boston University who loved tending to his own beautiful serene yard, pond, and garden. Ron was an avid Pats fan, loved the boardwalk of Newburyport, cherished time with Elaine and his family, and followed politics closely, often sharing his passionate insights in letters to the tolerant Globe editors. He will be forever remembered and always in our hearts. A special thanks to MGH Oncology of Danvers Cancer Center for the care he received. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory can be made to North Shore MGH Cancer Center. A celebration of Ron's life will take place at a later date when everyone can be together.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020