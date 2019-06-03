Boston Globe Obituaries
RONALD TOLWINSKI
TOLWINSKI, Ronald F. Of Bedford, formerly of Staten Island, NY, died June 2, 2019. Loving husband of Rosemary (Kenney) Tolwinski, devoted father of Jason and his wife Katherine of Groton and Mark of Bedford. Dear brother of Richard Tolwinski of Old Bridge, NJ. Beloved grandfather of Jacob and Tyler Tolwinski. Funeral from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Friday, June 7, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 10:00 AM. Visiting Hours at the funeral home, on Thursday, June 6, from 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
