RONALD F. "RONNIE" WEAFER

RONALD F. "RONNIE" WEAFER Obituary
WEAFER, Ronald F. "Ronnie" Of Woburn, September 7th, at seventy three years of age. Beloved husband of Krisha M. (Strijek) Weafer, of Woburn. Dear father of Ronald E. Weafer, his wife Anaika of CA, Stefanie Rogers, her husband Wayne of VA and Michael Weafer, his wife Amy of Reading. Cherished brother of Anne McGee, her husband Donald of Tewksbury. Grandfather of Zeia, Auni, Max, Nathan, and Olivia. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convienence of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
