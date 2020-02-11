|
VOKEY, Ronald G. Jr. Of Waltham, February 10, 2020. Husband of Janet Barry. Father of Morgan DeMella (Joseph) of Burlington. Brother of Shirley Overall of Leesburg, VA. Son-in-law of Pauline Barry. Brother-in-law of John and Michelle Barry and Kathleen and Michael Marchioni. Uncle of Robin Bear, Matthew Barry, Stacia Barry and Valerie Marchioni. Family and friends will honor and remember Ronald's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Thursday, February 13th, from 4-8 pm in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rte. 20), WALTHAM. Funeral Services and burial are private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020