GILL, Ronald "Ron" Vocalist and Radio Announcer Championed Boston's Jazz Scene Beloved father to Stephen, Kenneth and Shauna; and husband of the late Loyce Fairfax Gill and beloved son of the late Evelyn Gill Collins passed peacefully on April 16 in Charlotte, NC. Ron was a local jazz champion/aficionado; producer of a jazz radio show for 23 years at WGBH and an accomplished singer. One of his finest recordings was Ron Gill Sings the Songs of Billy Strayhorn, released in 1998. Longtime musical partners were the late pianist Manny Williams, John Stein, Reid Jorgensen and Bill Hill. He was President of The Jazz Coalition, The New England Jazz Alliance and toured with The Duke Ellington Orchestra, directed by Mercer Ellington. Ron was an Art Director/Graphic Designer for Polaroid, a Partner and Art Director of the Design Collaborative and a Sales Associate for Staples. Ron retired to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2009. Ron also leaves his brother, Tessil Collins, his grandsons Deion and DeVaughn Gill, granddaughter Lauren Morris and daughter-in-law Kathy Diamond. A Memorial Service in Boston will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020