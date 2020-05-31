|
GROSSMAN, Ronald Of Sharon, MA and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 83. He was the son of the late Harry and Leah (Gershenberg) Grossman and the younger brother to the late Gertrude Katler and Samuel Grossman. Ronnie established Atlas Press, Inc. in 1970 and over the next 44 years grew it into one of the region's largest print brokerage firms. He enjoyed being with his family more than anything and is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Barbara "Bobbie" (Lerner) Grossman, his children Susan Bernstein, and Nancy and husband Allan Salzman, and his four beloved grandchildren Josh, Andrew, Ashley and Jeffrey. Graveside services and burial will take place privately. Remembrances and donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital at www.childrenshospital.org or at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2020