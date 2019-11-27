|
LIEUWMA, Ronald H. "Ron" Age 53 years, of Wellesley, on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Andrea J. Valente. Loving father of Julia and Nicolas "Nico." Cherished son of Alexander Lieuwma and the late Lien (Waas) Lieuwma. Dear brother of Simone Duryea. Favorite uncle of Rachel Lind and Adam Lind. Ron loved and lived life to the fullest, enjoyed laughter with many, and left a profound impression on all he met. He made many friends from all walks of life. He loved his family most of all and we will cherish our many memories of his spirit, humor and kindness. Memorial Service at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley on Sunday, December 1 at 2:00pm. Following the service, shiva will be held until 8:00pm at a place to be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Please include Ron's name in your donation or go to Levine Chapel's website for specific donation details. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019