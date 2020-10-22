ALBERTELLI, Ronald J. "Ron" 81 years old, of Melrose, MA passed away October 22, 2020 after a valiant battle to live to see each day in spite of lengthy illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Donna (Terry) Albertelli, their daughter, Christine Albertelli, and her husband, Paul Gallagher, of Somerville, MA and son, Philip Albertelli, of Melrose, MA. Beloved and devoted grandfather to Katharine and Helen Gallagher of Somerville, MA to whom he has been an unwavering and invaluable support for all of their young lives. Ron was born in Cambridge, MA on July 22, 1939 to the late Mario and Mary (Cummings) Albertelli. He was predeceased by his siblings Robert, Richard and Rita Ann Albertelli. He is also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends who will dearly miss his sense of humor, cooking and unlimited ability to fix anything. After graduating from Rindge Technical High School in Cambridge, MA, he served honorably in the U.S. Army for more than two years, and then worked for 35 years at Boston Edison Company, while also earning a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University. Ron retired from Boston Edison to enjoy golf, travel and walking the beach but derived his greatest joys from hosting and spending time with immediate and extended family and friends. He was extremely capable in everything he did and provided an exemplary example of using those capabilities in service to others. We will cherish decades of family functions for dozens where he did all the amazing cooking. If anyone needed a ride or something to be fixed, he was there to do it without being asked and never asking for anything in return. His dedication, love and immense contributions for all in our family will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, MA, on Sunday, October 25th, 2:00 – 6:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 26th at 11:30 AM at Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church, 4 Herbert Street, Melrose, MA. Please go directly to church. All attendees required to wear face coverings. Funeral Service will conclude with final Burial at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association
or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.