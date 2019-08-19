|
CERRONE, Ronald J. Of Watertown. August 17, 2019. Age 81. Beloved son of the late Guido J. & Alice B. (Bourque) Cerrone. Dear brother of John R. Cerrone & his wife Fe Olivar of Oakland, CA. Uncle of Laura Johnson & her husband David and their children Jade, Matteo, Ava, & Lucia. US Army Veteran, Vietnam. Retired electrical engineer for Raytheon. A burial for Ronald with military honors will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 12 noon. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019