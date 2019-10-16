|
FIETZE, Ronald J. Of Burlington, formerly of Lexington, passed lovingly into the gentle hands of God on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Mount Auburn Hospital after a long struggle with cancer. He was 83. Until his last hours, he continued to show every nurse, doctor, aid and hospital worker a warm hand and kind words. He was born on July 1, 1936 in Benton Harbor, Michigan, son of the late Julius L. and Adeline (Steinke) Fietze. He moved to Lexington at age 12 and was a 1954 graduate of LHS. It was in high school that he met the love of his life, Dorothy Dean Lyon, and their first date was the Senior prom. They were married on November 23, 1955 at The Church of Our Redeemer in Lexington. They raised their family in Lexington and moved to Burlington with MJ in 1999. Dorothy died April 9, 2018. Ron worked in retail all his life, including Lexington Food Mart, Vinebrook Bottle Shop, Decelles, Moe Blacks and Shaw's. He had a knack for remembering people's names, and his kind-hearted, gentle way won the favor of the many people he encountered throughout his life. He was a faithful fan of the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and Patriots. Likewise, he was on the sidelines cheering on each of his three granddaughters at their sporting events. Because he spent summers on his Uncle's farm in MI, he always had a big vegetable garden. He was proud of his German heritage and had a strong faith in God. He leaves his daughters, Deborah Jo LeBlanc (Yves) of Waltham and Mary Jane Fietze of Burlington; his granddaughters, Christine Leone (Daniel), Ronelle and Renee LeBlanc; siblings, Marjorie A. Himmelman (late Gerald) of Nashua, NH, Dennis C. Fietze (Kristine) of Milford, NH, and Darlene 'Kay' Magiera (late Edward) of Chelmsford and sisters-in-law, Judith Quinn of Concord, NC and Elizabeth Bucell of Lexington, MA; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was absolutely adored and cherished by his family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Ronald's Life on Monday, October 21st at Church of Our Redeemer, 6 Meriam St., Lexington, at 11 a.m. Burial in Westview Cemetery, Lexington, is Tuesday, Oct. 22nd at 10 a.m. There are no Calling Hours. Memorials in his name may be made to Church of Our Redeemer, 6 Meriam Street, Lexington, MA 02420. Arrangements by www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019