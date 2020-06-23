|
|
JANNINO, Ronald J. Northeast Regional H.S. School Committee Member for over 30 years Lifelong Revere resident, on June 20th, unexpectedly at 75 years. Beloved husband of 48 years to Linda D. (Roche) Jannino. Devoted father of Melissa A. Elam & her husband, Craig of Revere & John A. Jannino & his wife, Elizabeth of Hopkinton. Cherished Papa of Catherine M. Elam & Jack W. Elam, both of Revere & Ava D. Jannino & Rachael E. Jannino, both of Hopkinton. Dear brother to the late Anthony J. "Slim" Jannino, Jr. & his late wife, Dorothy M. (Smith) Jannino. Also lovingly survived by many cousins. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., REVERE on Friday, June 26th at 1:00 p.m. Masks and/or facial coverings are required, and social distancing guidelines must be strictly adhered to. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Family and close friends may visit with the family briefly in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, REVERE beginning at 10:00 a.m. Social distancing guidelines & capacity limits are in effect in the funeral home and visitors are asked to visit briefly and exit the funeral home to allow for other guests to enter. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Ronald had a career with the Revere School System as their as Cabinetry & Woodworking Teacher for over 20 years. Member of Revere Council, Knights of Columbus, #179, Revere Loyal Order of the Moose #1272 & Revere American Legion, Post #61. Late US Navy Vietnam Veteran & lifetime member of Association. Past President of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish Holy Name Society & St. Vincent DePaul Society Past President & member of St. Mary's Baseball League. M.C. for the annual Telethon for the Revere League for Special Needs & member of the Advisory Council of the Joslin Patient Family Association of Boston. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or to the Cardiology Department Research, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, One Deaconess Road, Boston, MA 02215. To send online condolence or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020