Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St .Thomas Aquinas Church
South St.
View Map
RONALD J. LEBLANC

RONALD J. LEBLANC Obituary
LeBLANC, Ronald J. Oct.16th, from Jamaica Plain. Son of the late Simon & Margaret (Babin) LeBlanc. Devoted husband of Margaret (Cottereau) LeBlanc. Loving father of Kevin LeBlanc of Jamaica Plain. Brother-in-law of the late Gerald Cottreau and living in-law of Louise Cottreau of Billerica. Uncle of Sherri Ann & Jay Cottreau of Billerica. Ronald was a late usher of St.Thomas Aquinas Church in Jamaica Plain. Funeral from Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN on Saturday at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St .Thomas Aquinas Church, South St., at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours are Friday evening from 5-8pm at the Funeral Home. Relatives & friends invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019
