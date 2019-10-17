|
|
LeBLANC, Ronald J. Oct.16th, from Jamaica Plain. Son of the late Simon & Margaret (Babin) LeBlanc. Devoted husband of Margaret (Cottereau) LeBlanc. Loving father of Kevin LeBlanc of Jamaica Plain. Brother-in-law of the late Gerald Cottreau and living in-law of Louise Cottreau of Billerica. Uncle of Sherri Ann & Jay Cottreau of Billerica. Ronald was a late usher of St.Thomas Aquinas Church in Jamaica Plain. Funeral from Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN on Saturday at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St .Thomas Aquinas Church, South St., at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours are Friday evening from 5-8pm at the Funeral Home. Relatives & friends invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery.
[email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019