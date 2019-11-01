Boston Globe Obituaries
MARTELL, Ronald J. "Ronnie" Peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 31, 2019. Son of the late Clarence F. & Loretta M. (Callahan) Martell. Brother of Beverly Maciel & husband Bob, Donna Martell, Sandra Maciel & husband John, Loretta Maciel & husband George, Robert Martell & wife Joan, & the late David, James & Janice Martell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & their families. Visiting Mon., Nov. 4th from 4-7 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Burial is private. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
