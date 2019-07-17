Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD MEEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD J. MEEHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD J. MEEHAN Obituary
MEEHAN, Ronald J. Age 75, of Milford, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He was the husband of Kathleen M. (Romiglio) Meehan of Milford. Funeral from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am, in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 East Main Street, Milford. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Route 109, Milford. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for the full notice. Visiting Hours: His Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, from 4-8 pm in the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, MILFORD, MA 01757.

View the online memorial for Ronald J. MEEHAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now