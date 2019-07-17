|
MEEHAN, Ronald J. Age 75, of Milford, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He was the husband of Kathleen M. (Romiglio) Meehan of Milford. Funeral from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am, in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 East Main Street, Milford. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Route 109, Milford. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for the full notice. Visiting Hours: His Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, from 4-8 pm in the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, MILFORD, MA 01757.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019