Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Margaret Mary Church
845 High St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Brookdale Cemetery
View Map
RONALD J. NEWTON

RONALD J. NEWTON Obituary
NEWTON, Ronald J. Of Westwood, formerly of Jamaica Plain, on June 15, 2019. Husband of the late Josephine T. (Meredith) Newton. Son of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Brownlo) Newton. Brother of the late Robert D. Newton. Uncle of Margaret Gilmer and her husband Wyatt of Medfield and their two children Kathy and Michael Gilmer. Cousin of the late Albert J. Conkey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church, Westwood on Wednesday, June 19, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St. (off Route 109), WESTWOOD, on Tuesday, June 18, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Late US Army Vietnam War veteran. Member of the Boston Elks Lodge #10, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, and American Legion Post #167, West Roxbury. Holden-Dunn-Lawler www.hdlfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2019
