NEWTON, Ronald J. Of Westwood, formerly of Jamaica Plain, on June 15, 2019. Husband of the late Josephine T. (Meredith) Newton. Son of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Brownlo) Newton. Brother of the late Robert D. Newton. Uncle of Margaret Gilmer and her husband Wyatt of Medfield and their two children Kathy and Michael Gilmer. Cousin of the late Albert J. Conkey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church, Westwood on Wednesday, June 19, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St. (off Route 109), WESTWOOD, on Tuesday, June 18, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Late US Army Vietnam War veteran. Member of the Boston Elks Lodge #10, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, and American Legion Post #167, West Roxbury. Holden-Dunn-Lawler www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2019