|
|
TELLO, Ronald J. "Ronnie" Beloved brother, uncle and friend; Ronald J. "Ronnie" Tello, 80, of Stoneham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, July 13, 1940, a son of the late Frank and the late Leonilda (Albano) Tello, he received his education in Boston schools and was a graduate of the Boston Trade school. For most of his career, Ronnie was a general contractor and was the owner and operator of R. J. Tello Construction. He was a constable in the City of Boston in the late 1970's and also served as a Notary Public. Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was an active fundraiser for in Memphis, TN. Ron enjoyed outdoor sports, including snowmobiling and hunting, and would attend snowmobile races and rallies with his nephews. He was also quite proud of his Italian heritage, and would visit Boston's North End daily, enjoying a cappuccino, cannoli or dinner on Hanover Street with his friends and family. He is survived by his two brothers Joseph "Buster" Tello and his wife Lorraine and John A. Tello and his wife Catherine all of Tewksbury; seven nieces and nephews; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Ron was also the brother of the late Francis J. Tello who died in 2014, and a loving father to his late son Jamie, who passed away as a young child in 1965. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private Funeral Services were held for the family and Ronald was buried with his family at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. Jude's Research Hospital Memorial Fund, www.stjude.org/give Arrangements by the O'Donnell Funeral Home – LOWELL, MA (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Ronald J. "Ronnie" TELLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020