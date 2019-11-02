Boston Globe Obituaries
WEBBER, Ronald J. Of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Revere, on Oct. 25th at 72 years. Proud & loving husband of 48 ½ years to the late Janice T. (Paterna) Webber, who passed on March 15, 2019. Devoted son of the late Robert J. & Irja (Salonen) Webber. Dear brother-in-law of Maria A. D'Amico. Cherished uncle of Maria Cummings & her husband Robert & their children; Tayla M., Robert A. & Hanna E. Cummings, all of Lancaster, NH. Also lovingly survived by several cousins and friends. Family & friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, November 6th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 7:15 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the funeral home. Interment will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 1:45 p.m., at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Late U.S. Air Force Vietnam Era Veteran. Long standing member & Third Degree Knight of Knights of Columbus, Norwood Council #252. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
