SAFKO, Ronald Joseph Age 75, of Columbia, South Carolina, died peacefully at home on September 18, 2019, following a prolonged illness due to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
He was the eldest son of Bernard B. and Alice I. (Dauwer) Safko, late of Brockton, MA, paternal grandson of John and Anna (Shandrick) Safko of Hazelton,PA, maternal grandson of Camille and Marie (Hufnagel) Dauwer of South Boston, MA, and great-maternal grandson of Martin G. Hufnagel and Agnes (Fuchs) Hufnagel of Hungary.
Ronald leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary (Mills) Safko of Columbia, SC, his adored son C. Ross Safko and his wife, a treasured daughter-in-law, Valerie l. Wrenholt, and two cherished grandchildren, Elise R. And Jessie M. Safko-Wrenholt of Davidson, NC.
Also, he is survived by his sisters, Sandra A. Edwards and her husband, David Edwards of Meadow Vista, CA and Susan T. Safko of Scottsdale, AZ. His brother is Richard M. Safko and family of Bonita Springs, FL. He also leaves his loving sister-in-law, Janice K. and her husband, David W. Jarvis, a nephew, Eric T. Rast, niece Ren? Rast Presley and family of Whitmore, SC.
Mr. Safko was among the first graduating class of Cardinal Spellman High School 1962 in Brockton, MA. A Sigma Phi Epsilon member, he went on to receive his BA in Art/Pre-architecture from Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH in 1966, and his Master of Architecture at NC State University in Raleigh, NC, in 1972. He played football and rugby at Dartmouth and rugby at NCSU during postgraduate studies. He co-founded the NCSU Rugby Football Club and served as its first president.
In 1970, Mr. Safko joined Harry Moser Architect & Engineer in Raleigh, NC. In 1972, two of Ronald's designs were honored with top "National Architectural Awards" from the Society of Registered Architects.
In 1974, he relocated to Columbia,SC, and formed Ron Safko Architect AIA. In 1978, Robert J. Proust joined him to form Safko Proust Architects AIA. They specialized in urban, commercial and governmental planning and architecture. Honored as the "Architect of the Year" in Midlands, he was the architect of record for such works as the Kenner House restoration, Pavilion Towers Offices and Apartments, Arsenal Hill Housing,Finley Park Stage, C Lem HarperBuilding for Employment Security Commission Headquarters, including fourteen satellite offices all across SC, and numerous other state and federal projects. He built more than 3,000 apartment units in the Carolinas.
Along side this work, Mr. Safko remained deeply committed to improving the quality of life in the Midlands. He was an active member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of the Midlands, and Lexington County Planning Commission.
During his term of leadership as Vice Chair of Planning on the Board's Executive Committee, he co-founded the Downtown Business Association and Midlands Summits. A graduate of Leadership Columbia, he served as Membership Chairman for the Committee of 100. After many years of service, he was honored with the Chamber's first "Volunteer of the Year Award."
In addition, while serving on the executive committee of the United Way of the Midlands, he changed the methodology for how programs would qualify for funding to better benefit the needy, while supporting the greatest priorities for the Midlands.
As a gift to the community, he conceptualized and ultimately donated his design of the "Stone of Hope" Martin Luther King Memorial, and obtained funding from local industry to erect the Memorial. He was presented the "Living the Legacy" award by NCNW for his efforts in making this dream a reality.
Ron and Mary spent their leisure time traveling widely in the world. After a chance meeting with Walt Disney himself on a once in a lifetime family trip to the new Disneyland Park in Pasadena,CA, in 1956, he became a passionate, lifelong devotee of anything Disney. His life was enriched by his love of fantasy, sci-fi and adventure.
He lived his life fully, deeply loving family and friends. His dedication and many acts of kindness made this world, and especially his local community, a better place than when he found it nearly fifty years ago. He will be sorely missed by many.
Mary Safko and family will host a remembrance drop-in and receive visitors at her home, 1100 Oakland Avenue, Cayce, SC, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Columbia Chamber or the United Way of the Midlands.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019