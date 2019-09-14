|
KONING, Ronald Sr. Age 83, of West Alton, NH, formerly of Wilmington, MA, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. He was born November 30, 1935, in Medford, MA, and was the late son of William Koning, Sr. and Marie Magdelena Koning, of Dunstable, MA. He graduated from Westford Academy and served in the United States Air Force Reserves as a Flight Engineer during the Bay of Pigs invasion. He studied electrical engineering at Wentworth Institute of Technology and entered the electrical union, becoming a Master Electrician through the IBEW Local 103, Boston, MA. He worked in the electrical industry for over 45 years and was the founder of State Electric Corporation, Bedford, MA, in 1988. He resided in Wilmington, MA, until his retirement. He is remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Favorite times for him were those spent at the family summer home of over 57 years on Lake Winnipesaukee, Sleepers Island, West Alton, NH. He enjoyed the gatherings there with his family, grandchildren and friends. Over the many years on Lake Winnipesaukee, he could be found restoring his antique Chris-Craft boats; he was a member of the New England Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society in the 90's, of which his boats placed several times entering the classic Weirs Beach Boat show. He loved to chauffeur islanders on occasion to a special dinner or a wedding lakeside via his antique Chris Craft, he relished in grilling outdoors and dining lakeside - one of his favorite things to do anytime during the season, he spent many earlier years fishing along the back side of Rattlesnake Island with his own father and kids, not to mention skiing at Gunstock, he was a great authority on boating and island life. He personally designed, remodeled and constructed several dwellings for his family. A great New England sports fan, he loved the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Ron especially enjoyed riding his bike 8 miles every day in his retirement years. Predeceased by his first wife, Sandra Koning in 2001. Married forty years, co-founded State Electric Corporation, and had four children: Ronald Koning, Jr. and his wife Patricia Koning, of Ipswich, MA; Jon Koning and his wife Sally Koning, of Belmont, NH; Sally Cormier and her husband Paul Cormier, of Mount Pleasant, SC; Jennifer Hine of Wolfeboro, NH. Grandchildren: Heather Koning, Austin Koning, Paige Koning, Alex Seavey, Jake LeBlanc, Kara Ann Kinsey, and Jade Mae Badger and Bobby Badger (husband) and five great-grandchildren: Beck Kendall McLean, Bode Fletcher McLean, Clementine Ann Kinsey, and Collin Seavey. Ronald is survived by his wife Mariela Almonacid Koning, married in 2006, and her five children: Mauricio Almonacid and his wife Claudia Segura, of Manitoba, Canada; Orlando Almonacid and his wife Sandra Montes, of Bogotá, Colombia; Dr. Alexandra Almonacid Popma and her husband Dr. Jeffrey Popma, of Newton, MA; Andres Almonacid and his wife Magda Castañeda, of Bogotá, Colombia; Pilar Almonacid Williams and her husband Aaron Williams, of Boston, MA. Grandchildren: Camila Almonacid, Carlos Almonacid, Valentina Almonacid, Juanita Almonacid, Juan Andres Almonacid, Isabela Popma, Matias Popma, Pedro Almonacid, Mariana Almonacid, Juliana Almonacid, Sofia Williams and Luciana Williams. Mariela and Ron split their time between Lake Winnipesaukee, West Alton, NH and Ocean Ridge, FL. They enjoyed being surrounded by all their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, attending family outings and events. Mariela was always by Ron's side; they took pleasure in cooking wonderful meals together, traveling, and spent 13 beautiful years together. He is also survived by his one brother and their children: Robert Koning and his wife Marylou Koning of Carlisle, MA; Robert "Robbie" Koning (nephew), Debra Hankey (niece) and her husband Mark "Hank" Hankey, Richard "Ricky" Koning (nephew) and his wife Marcia Koning, Tanya Pierce (niece) & and her husband Christopher Pierce. Also, survived by his one sister and their children: Frank Butman and Marie Butman of Stuart, FL and their children: Ron Butman of Surfside Beach, SC (nephew) and Cheryl Butman Pembrook, VA (niece). We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, to remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed. Join us for, A Celebration of Life - Ronald Koning, Sr., at the Danversport Yacht Club on September 21, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Family members gathered for a private Funeral Service at All Saints Episcopal Church in Chelmsford. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Acton, where Officers of the United States Air Force recognized his honorable service by presenting military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center www.joslin.org Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019