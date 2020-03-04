|
ANNAND, Ronald L. Of North Reading, formerly of Medford, died peacefully at home on March 3, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of 62 years to Frances (Esposito) Annand. Loving father to Ron Annand of Methuen, Scott Annand and his wife Jennifer of Dalton and Sheila Annand Carey of Methuen. Proud grandfather of Domenic, Nathaniel and Zachariah Annand of Dalton and Adam Carey of Methuen. Ron served in the Army National Guard for many years. Before his retirement, he was employed as a Quality Control Inspector and after his retirement, he ran his own furniture refinishing business. Visiting Hours at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING on Friday, March 6, from 5 - 9 p.m. Funeral from the Croswell Home on Saturday, March 7 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Burial in Riverside Cemetery, North Reading to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020