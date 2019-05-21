|
|
BAGLEY, Ronald L. May 20th, of Malden. Former husband and good friend of Mavis M. Bagley. Loving father of Lawrence C. Bagley and Helen J. Moran. Cherished brother of the late Joseph, Thomas, Jerry, Francis, Geraldine, and Patricia. Proud grandfather of Nolan, Taylar, Dylan, Lea, Brandon, and Devon and great-grandfather of Greyson and Georgia. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir – MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, MALDEN, on Friday, May 24th, at 10 AM, followed with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23rd, from 4- 8 PM. Late US Air Force Veteran, Korea. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 800-272-3900, or visit www.alz.org/manh For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019