DANEAULT, Ronald L. Jr. Age 73 of Worcester, MA, passed away Tuesday, April 28,2020 at his residence. He was born in Boston, MA November 17,1946, son of Ronald L. Daneault, Sr. and Marie (Cote) Daneault. Ron was a Senior Data Analyst for many years before his retirement. He was a 30 year resident of the south shore, living between Stoughton and Middleboro. He will always be fondly remembered for his investment advice and for his die hard allegiance to the Boston Bruins. He is survived by his son John L. Daneault and wife Ashley of Shelton, CT, his brother Richard Daneault of Abington, MA, sisters, Nancy Hurley of Reading, MA, Susan Killoren of Woburn, MA and Janet Clouatre of New Boston, NH, two grandchildren, Connor and Natalie Daneault and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. There are no calling hours. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., FITCHBURG, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario -Director -Owner
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020