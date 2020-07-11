Boston Globe Obituaries
RONALD L. SLOVIN

RONALD L. SLOVIN Obituary
SLOVIN, Ronald L. Of Natick, MA and Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on July 9th, 2020 at the age of 88. Devoted son of John and Mae Slovin, beloved husband of Elaine with whom he shared 66 wonderful years of marriage. Loving father to Sheryl and Jay Cicerone, Michelle and Marc Harris. Cherished grandfather to Jenna and Bryce Kanzer, Michael Cicerone, Mitchell and Brian Harris. Dear brother of James Slovin and wife Ann, brother-in-law to Stan and Carole Charloff, Andrea Weinstein and Terry Loukes. Ronald was blessed to be an uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews, as well as cousins that were dear to him. For many years, Ronald was a member of the Indians Club of Dorchester and built a lifetime of friendships. He spent his entire career in the furniture business, working for Rapids Furniture, and later going on to open his own showroom in the Boston Design Center. His interests ranged from photography and music to sports and fitness. However, what he loved most was being with his family and friends. Ron's love was unconditional. Due to the pandemic, Ronald will be interred in Sharon Memorial Park after a private Graveside Funeral. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill (781) 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
