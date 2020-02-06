|
HOVESPIAN, Ronald Leo Age 90, of Milford, MA, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving children on Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020. Former husband of the late Theresa (Cahill) and Dorothy O'Malley of Milford, MA. He was born in Allston, MA on December 25, 1929 to the late George and Charlotte (Mooshakian) Hovsepian. He was raised and educated in Newton, MA. Leo proudly served in the Military Intelligence Division of the U.S. Army. He was a resident of Milford for the past 19 years and a longtime employee of the Brookline School Department. Leo had a passion for music, playing the drums for a variety of bands over many years.
Leo was the loving and proud father to Leo Michael Hovsepian of Brookline/Watertown, MA, Mary Farrell and her husband Paul of Medway, MA, Robert Hovsepian and his wife Debra of Holliston, MA, Lois Hovsepian of Milford, MA and Ann Hovsepian of Milford, MA. He was the proud grandfather ("Papa") of Geoffrey and Sarah Farrell, Casey Archambault and her husband Jake, Gregory Hovsepian and his wife Jessie, and great-grandfather to Emmy Archambault. He was the brother of the late Richard A. Hovsepian of Holliston, MA, the late Beverly Audet of Tucson, AZ, and Diane Cooper of Yarmouth, MA. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks to Seasons Hospice, especially Jill & Chaplin Karl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Save or Seasons Hospice.
Funeral Service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Monday, February 10 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN on Sunday, February 9 from 3 - 7 p.m. Interment at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Veteran U.S. Army.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020